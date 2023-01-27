“All Quiet on the Western Front” up for multiple Academy Awards





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – When it was released, critics called the Netflix film “All Quiet on the Western Front” one of the best war movies ever made.

The film follows the life of a German soldier after enlisting in the army with his friends during World War I.

The film has been nominated for nine Oscars, including best picture and best international feature.

Executive Producer and Co-Script Writer Lesley Paterson joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards with details on the film and the anti-war message it portrays.