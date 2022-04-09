‘Alliance for Chinese Americans San Diego’ calls for investigation into OIS involving Yan Li





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A group of community activists have been protesting after Little Italy resident Yan Li was killed by a San Diego Police Department K9 Officer after she stabbed an officer during an eviction notice on March 3.

Yan Li was Chinese-American and the “Alliance for Chinese Americans San Diego” has called for an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

The group is asking for better de-escalation techniques and has proclaimed that “mental health is not a crime.”

Sunny Rickard, President of Alliance of Chinese Americans San Diego, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the situation surrounding Yan Li’s death.

When police officers eventually entered Li’s home without a warrant, she retreated to her bedroom and locked the door, at which point there was no threat, Rickard said.

“The key issue is that there is no imminent threat to the public’s safety,” Rickard emphasized.

VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. GRAPHIC VIDEO.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department released the body camera footage of the incident here.