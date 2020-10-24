Alliance San Diego says Prop 15 closes property tax loopholes benefiting wealthy corporations





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -This November, California voters will decide on a measure that is designed to tax large commercial properties worth more than $3 million to raise funds for local governments, public schools and community colleges.

The Executive Director of Alliance San Diego, Andrea Guerrero, joined Good Morning San Diego to explain why voters should choose ‘Yes on 15.’

Guerroro said “it is our opportunity to raise revenue to the tune of $12 billion a year, and that would mean $700 million here in San Diego County, to support our local schools, our local community colleges, and our local community services. These are certainly the things that we need right now during the pandemic, but they’re the things that we need every single day.”

Guerroro went on to say that Prop 15 is an opportunity to “close a loophole in Prop 13, that has existed for 40 years, this is a 40-year fix, a long time in the making, and really to fix something that should not have been passed in the first place.”

Prop 15 exempts homeowners, renters, small businesses and agricultural land so they continue to be protected by Prop 13.

Opponents say they fear it will force the many small businesses already struggling to stay open, to permanently close.

More information about the ‘Yes on 15’ campaign can be found here: www.schoolsandcommunitiesfirst.org