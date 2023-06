Allstate becomes second major insurance provider to pull out of California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the past month, two major insurance providers have stopped accepting applications for new coverage plans in the state of California.

StateFarm and Allstate both cited a rise in forest first and an increase in construction and labor costs in their reasons for pulling out of the state.

President and CEO Brent Wilsey of Wilsey Asset Management joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the issue.