Alpine mom overjoyed at childrens’ return to class

ALPINE (KUSI) – Today the Alpine Union School District celebrated Phase Three of its reopening plan by bringing approximately 90% of students back to campus for four days a week.

In 21 weeks of hybrid learning, the district has not had a single outbreak of COVID-19, and the isolated cases of COVID-19 they have had were directly reported to San Diego County’s Public Health Services.

Gradually, the district has brought students back with hybrid learning since September 2020.

AUSD is made up of grades K-8 and approximately 1,560 elementary and middle school students.

Carly Maritz, AUSD parent, joined KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego to express her jubilation.