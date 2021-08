Alpine School District reverses decision and enforces mask mandate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After initially dissenting to mask mandates, the Alpine School District has reversed its decision and will now enforce the state mandate requiring students and staff to wear masks in school.

Sharon McKeeman, Founder of Let Them Breathe, an organization which is advocating for mask choice for all California K-12 kids, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the school district’s decision.