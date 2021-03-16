Alpine Union is first school district to bring kids back four days a week

ALPINE (KUSI) – After 21 weeks of hybrid learning, the Alpine Union School District has brought back about 90% of all students for in-person class four days a week.

Starting March 15, their current Phase Three plan includes a single day of distance learning a week.

Alpine Union School Districts prides itself on being the first district in the state to fully vaccinate all their staff, said Dr. Richard Newman, AUSD Superintendent, who joined KUSI to discuss the homecoming.

The district’s hybrid model started in September 2020 with in-person classes two days a week, halving the number of students on campus at a time and allowing for social distancing.

Since bringing students back gradually, they have not had to close down again and have had zero COVID-19 outbreaks.

However, they have had COVID-19 cases and reported them to the San Diego County’s Public Health Services.

AUSD is made up of grades K-8 and approximately 1,560 elementary and middle school students.