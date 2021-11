Alpine Union School District hosts booster shot clinic for staff





ALPINE (KUSI) – The alpine union district is the first to offer covid-19 vaccines to teachers and other staff.

The district was able to get teachers and all school staff vaccinated through its partnership with the Southern Indian Health Council. San Diego County is yet to provide vaccinations for teachers.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was live in Alpine with some staff members who are overjoyed to get their third shot.