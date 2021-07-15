Alpine Union School District will make masks optional for all students





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California public health officials say they will let local school districts decide how to enforce new mask rules.

California is still requiring all students and staff to wear masks while indoors at school even if they are fully vaccinated.

Alpine Union School District Superintendent Dr. Rich Newman said in a letter to parents that, “based on current conditions, if districts are allowed discretion over mask-wearing during the 2021-22 school year, AUSD will make masks optional for students.”