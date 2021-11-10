Alpine Veterans Wall of Honor to induct service members and veterans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Alpine Veterans Wall of Honor will be inducting outstanding active duty military members and veterans.

Dan Foster, Chairman of the Alpine Veterans Wall of Honor, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss details of the event.

The event takes place at the Alpine Community Center, located at 1830 Alpine Blvd, on Nov. 13 at 9:30 a.m., but attendees should arrive by 9:15 a.m.

About 400 people are expected at the event.

For more information visit www.alpinewallofhonor.org