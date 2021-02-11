Alpine’s CroBean is thriving amid pandemic

Back in November of 2019 Heather Allen and Loic Laffargue decided to turn their artesian bread business into a brick and mortar bakery and cafe. They had seen a lot of success in the farmers markets and decided it was time to open a location in Alpine. The name is a combination of what they serve, coffee and croissants. Allen says are so thankful to have been able to do takeout during the pandemic. Now they are able to have their tables outside again. Allen takes care of the customers and Laffargue takes care of the treats. They specialize in croissants, breads, pastries and macaroons.

Learning how to make croissants 🥐 at CroBean bakery in Alpine this morning @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/RQ64OWVe1S — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) February 11, 2021