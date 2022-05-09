‘Alternative Fuel: The Power Around Us’ exhibit on display at the SD Automotive Museum





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Automotive Museum announced its newest exhibit, Alternative Fuel: The Power Around Us, to be on display through June 6th.

The exhibit, presented by Wheelhouse Credit Union, explores a comprehensive history and evolution of alternative fuels.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at the San Diego Automotive Museum on “Good Morning San Diego” talking about how you can see this new exhibit.