FDA approves new medication to treat Alzheimer’s disease, first in 20 years





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the first time in nearly 20 years, the FDA approved a new experimental drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

The new drug is called Aducanumab made by Biogen.

It will take several months for the drug to become available for most patients.

The company has said it will be priced at roughly $56,000 for a year’s worth of treatment.

Executive Director of Alzheimer’s Association San Diego/Imperial Chapter, Katie Croskrey, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss the new drug.

This new drug does not just treat the disease, but actually slows down the cognitive decline, allowing those living with Alzheimer’s to go about their daily lives more and keep their memories for a longer period of time.