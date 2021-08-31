Amalfi Cucina Italiana opens at Lake San Marcos

Inspired by the Amalfi Coast in Italy, Amalfi Cucina Italiana specializes in handcraft food and is home to a two story building that sits on Lake San Marcos with views of mountains and scenery.

Last year they were able to open the downstairs portion of the concept, Almalfi Marina. Now they have also opened their upstairs concept which is focused more on Neapolitan-style pizzas and when your plate arrives impressively dressed with some of the finest seafood dishes, homemade pastas and classic Italian dishes.

The Amalfi Cucina Italiana is owned and operated by four friends, Marcello, Joseph, Giuseppe, & Emiliano, who combine their talents for an unforgettable dining experience.