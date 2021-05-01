Amazing grace: Congregations fill the halls with singing again

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The United States Supreme Court has sided with a Chula Vista church, South Bay Pentecostal Church, allowing for the return of singing at indoor congregations.

The previous ban on congregational singing was put in place due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The lifting of the singing ban is the latest congregation-related COVID-19 restriction lift since the expansion of indoor church services to 100%.

Bishop Art Hodges of South Bay Pentecostal Church joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the lifting of the singing ban.