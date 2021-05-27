Amazon buys MGM in a mega media deal valued at $8.45B

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In Amazon’s second-largest acquisition, the giant e-commerce company has bought Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios for $8.45 billion.

Amazon’s largest acquisition occurred four years ago when the company bought out Whole Foods for $13.7 billion.

Even with Amazon Prime Video, this venture is Amazon’s most ambitious move into the entertainment business.

MGM has catalogued movies such as the James Bond films, “Rocky,” “Thelma & Louise” and “Silence of the Lambs,” and 17,000 TV shows such as “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Vikings” and upcoming titles like “House of Gucci” starring Lady Gaga.

MGM was valued at about $5.5 billion, which surprised some when the deal rang in at $8.45 billion.

Sully, KUSI Contributor and AM 600 KOGO radio host, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the deal.

Sully added that he suspects Amazon is right now shopping for brick-and-mortar cinemas to acquire next.