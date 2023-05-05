KUSI‘s exclusive interview with Ambassador Ric Grenell, founder of Fix California.





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Special Ambassador Ric Grenell, former Director of National Intelligence, joined KUSI’s Teresa Sardina for an exclusive interview.

Grenell, former acting director of National Intelligence in former President Donald Trump’s Cabinet in 2020, was the first openly gay person to serve in the President’s Cabinet.

He discussed his organization’s private event ‘New Majority’, a fundraiser held in Rancho Santa Fe on Thursday evening to raise money for his nonprofit Fix California.