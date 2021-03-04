Amelia Brodka: Changing women’s skateboarding one step at a time

Amelia Brodka’s skateboarding journey started with her wanting to learn what it was from watching her brother and neighbor.

She was then taught, by rolling down the driveway, and is now headed off to Tokyo as skateboarding makes its debut in the Olympics.

On top of being a pro herself, Amelia also wants to empower other young women in the sport. She started a non-profit called Exposure Skate that empowers women through skateboarding with proceeds benefiting Survivors of Domestic Violence.