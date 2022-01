America continues to struggle with skyrocketing inflation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been over eight straight months of consumer prices spiking by 5% or more.

How much longer are we going to have to deal with the skyrocketing inflation, or could we be getting some relief soon?

Sully, Co Host of On The Air, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss America’s continued inflation.