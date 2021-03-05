American 7’s Football League holding open combine in San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The American 7s Football League (A7FL) has pioneered a thoroughly familiar yet completely new format for America’s most popular sport: 7-on-7 without helmets or hard shell pads.

The A7FL’s unique rules retain the toughness and excitement that fans crave while also delivering action-filled nail-biting games and mind-blowing highlights.

For its 2021 season, the league is expanding to 32 teams in 4 divisions based in New Jersey, Maryland (Baltimore), Florida (Orlando) and Southern California (San Diego). The 2021 A7FL Season will begin on April 11th and run through July 18th.

A7FL’s Advisory Board Chairman, David Isaacs, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain what they are doing in San Diego in more detail.

For more information visit www.a7fl.com.