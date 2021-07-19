American Academy of Pediatrics recommends masks in schools for everyone over 2, regardless of vaccinations

According to updated guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics released Monday, everyone older than age 2 should wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, when schools reopen in the fall.

This position is much stricter than the one recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month.

The guidance says, “the AAP believes that, at this point in the pandemic, given what we know about low rates of in-school transmission when proper prevention measures are used, together with the availability of effective vaccines for those age 12 years and up, that the benefits of in-person school outweigh the risks in all circumstances.”

Chair-elect of the AAP Council on School Health Executive Committee, Dr. Sara Bode, said they decided to implement this policy because, “there are many children and others who cannot be vaccinated.”

CNN reports that Dr. Anthony Fauci said the AAP’s regulation is “a reasonable thing to do.”

