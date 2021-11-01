American Airlines Cancels, Delays 8 San Diego Flights

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – American Airlines canceled three flights set to depart today from San Diego International Airport along with two arriving flights due to weather and staffing issues. 8 flights were delayed or canceled over the weekend. At the end of the month and as we head towards the holidays, there are more people to fly and less staff.

“This week saw two days of severe winds in DFW (Dallas Fort-Worth), with gusts of up to 50 mph on Thursday, creating crosswind limitations that sharply reduced arrival capacity by more than half,” David Seymour, American’s chief operating officer, wrote in a letter to team members on Saturday.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.