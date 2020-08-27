American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network praises bill halting sale of flavored tobacco in California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California State Assembly recently passed Senate Bill 793 halting the sale of flavored tobacco products.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network is praising the vote and their members are huge supporters of the bill citing negative health effects and overuse of products by the younger generation.

ACSCAN Board Member, Kay Coleman, discussed the bill and the groups support for it on Good Morning San Diego.