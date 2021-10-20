American Heart Association promotes CPR Training





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – You can save a life by learning CPR.

In October of 2020, Ron Lazarus suffered a massive cardiac arrest while riding his bike. Ronan Brown happened to be riding behind him when he saw Lazarus collapsed. Although Brown was not CPR certified, he remembered how to do chest compressions from a class his children took. The two men, along with CPR Instructor Manny Medina demonstrated how effective CPR can be in saving a life.

You can learn more at https://cpr.heart.org/