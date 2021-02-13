American Heart Month with Tri-City Medical Center

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – February is American Heart Month which aims to bring awareness to heart health.

Heart disease contributes to at least 47,000 deaths in California each year and is the leading cause of death and long-term disability in the United States.

Dr. Ashish Kabra from Tri-City Medical Center joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss what they are doing to bring awareness during heart month.

Heart attack warning signs: when seconds count, don’t wait. Call 9-1-1 immediately if you or a loved one experience any of these symptoms

Chest discomfort. Most heart attacks involve discomfort in the center of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes or that goes away and comes back. It can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain.

Discomfort in other areas of the upper body. Symptoms can include pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach.

Shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort.

Other signs may include nausea, feeling light-headed or breaking out in a cold sweat.