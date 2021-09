American Hero who saved 63 people shares his 9/11 story

RACINE (KUSI) – As we reflect on the tragic events of 9/11, we celebrate the heroes who risked their lives to save others.

Racine, Wisconsin native John Miskulin was hailed a hero after he brought an entire daycare center to safety on Sept. 11. He spoke with KUSI’s Paul Rudy to reflect on his courageous acts.