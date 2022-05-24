American Heroes & Brew honors the United State’s Hero’s with hero sandwiches





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A restaurant in Carlsbad is doing their part to honor first responders this month!

American Heroes and Brew honors the United State’s Hero’s with hero sandwiches!

“We’re here to honor the hero, however you define it. And we want to be that home in our community, the place everyone gathers to visit friends. We want you to be a part of it. ”

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinno0n was out at their restaurant to preview what they are all about and taste some of their delicious food.