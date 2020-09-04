American Hotel & Lodging Association CEO details the state of the hotel industry amid the pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The hotel industry continues to feel the impacts of the pandemic, as millions of staff remain out of work and new reports show record lows in consumer travel and bookings.

American Hotel and Lodging Association President & CEO, Chip Rogers, discussed the state of the hotel industry in the age of the coronavirus pandemic on Good Morning San Diego.

Rogers shared some statistics on the industry this year compared to 2019:

• Labor Day weekend hotel bookings down 66% compared to last year

• 4 out of 10 hotel employees not working with 65% of hotels operating below break-even point

• Urban hotels impacted the most with crippling low occupancy rates at 38%