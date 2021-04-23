American Idol’s Jessica Sanchez creates new song to represent Asian Americans facing racism

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – American Idol’s Jessica Sanchez has composed a new song to represent Asian Americans facing racism and showcase unity.

The San Diegan teamed up with Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban to raise awareness of Asian American hate crimes with a new song titled “Us.”

Mark Cuban is shown in the music video along with Ne-yo, Patrick Starrr, Liane V, Black Eyed Peas’ Apl.de.ap, and many others showing support for Asian Americans affected by racism and hate crimes.

Sanchez said she will debut the new song and music video Friday, April 30th.

Official Song Sample: