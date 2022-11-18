American Legion Drive-through Sweatshirt Drive for veterans in-need





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The holiday season is hard for some, especially those who remain unsheltered on the streets of San Diego County during the cold months of fall and winter. The sweatshirt drive will provide clothing for Veterans.

On Saturday, Nov. 19 The American Legion Drive-through Sweatshirt Drive will take place from 10-2 p.m. at 47 5th Ave in Chula Vista.

Sweatshirts of all shapes and forms are accepted, and you don’t even need to get out of the car.