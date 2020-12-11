American Legion Post 416 awards Medal of Valor to Captain E. Royce Williams

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – An Escondido man and American hero is being honored for his incredible efforts fighting in the Korean War.

Captain E. Royce Williams carried out a little known but unmatched aerial engagement in the Korean War, a story he never shared with anyone until recently.

During the Korean War on November 18th 1952, then Lt. Royce Williams in a F9F Panther shot down 4 Soviet MiG-15s. Williams returned to the carrier with 263 holes in his Panther, he had fired all 760 rounds of 20mm shells on board. His Panther was so damaged that it was thrown overboard.

Williams kept this incident a secret for 50 years.

In honor of Freeman’s heroics, the American Legion Post 416 in Encinitas is awarding the Medal of Valor to Capt. E. Royce Williams.