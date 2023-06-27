American Red Cross and Dole host blood drive for National Pineapple Day

National Pineapple Day on June 27 is an actual, annual holiday honoring the fruit known as “the fruit of kings” and the international symbol of wealth, welcome and hospitality. The exotic tropical ground fruit indigenous to South and Central America has been cultivated for centuries and commercially in the US since James Dole first introduced it in Hawaii in 1901.

Dole is partnering with the American Red Cross and the Port of San Diego in a blood drive on June 27th where blood will be collected near Dole’s San Diego port at Broadway Pier. Everyone who donates from 9-3pm will be given a free pineapple.