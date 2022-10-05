American Red Cross recognizes seven of San Diego’s most courageous

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties honored seven San Diegans and one organization for heroism in the 20th Annual Real Heroes Awards on Oct. 5.

The annual ceremony recognizes individuals for courage, compassion and service to community during ceremony aboard USS Midway

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live aboard the USS Midway to get an inside look at this ceremony which recognized some of San Diego’s most courageous and compassionate community members.