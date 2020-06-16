American Red Cross to test blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Beginning Monday for a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus. At the same time, there continues to be an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood products.

Antibody testing will indicate if the donor's immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.

Divisional Chief Medical Officer for the American Red Cross Blood Services, Dr. Ross Herron, told us all about the new antibody testing on Good Morning San Diego.