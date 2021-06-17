American Red Cross undergoing severe blood shortage, offers places to donate in San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The American Red Cross is experiencing an extreme shortage of blood at a time when the number of trauma cases, organ transplants, and elective surgeries are rising.

Dr. Ross Herron, Divisional Chief Medical Officer from the American Red Cross, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the crisis and how San Diegans can help.

Group O and Group B are especially low, described Dr. Herron, including both O positive and negative, and B positive and negative.

Dr. Herron explained that as America has slowly reopened, more people are in need of blood, perhaps because more people are getting into car accidents and having elective surgeries, he said.

San Diegans can help by scheduling a blood-donation appointment and give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, and entering their zip code, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Below is a list of a upcoming blood donation opportunities from June 16-30 throughout San Diego County:

Chula Vista

6/28/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Chula Vista Elks Lodge, 901 Elks Lane

6/29/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Eastlake Community Church, 990 Lane Ave

6/29/2021: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Jersey Mike’s Otay, 2015 Birch Rd, #2001

Coronado

6/21/2021: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., City of Coronado Community Center, 1845 Strand Way

El Cajon

6/27/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Our Mother of Perpetual Help Syriac, 1101 S Mollison Ave

6/29/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., East County Transitional Living Center, 1527 E Main Street

Encinitas

6/16/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena

6/17/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena

6/22/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA, 200 Saxony Road

6/29/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Best Buy, 1046 N. El Camino Real

Escondido

6/22/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Escondido Columbus Club, 515 W Valley Pkwy

6/23/2021: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Senator Brian Jones and Escondido Chamber of Commerce, 720 N Broadway

6/26/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Escondido East Valley Community Center, 2245 East Valley Parkway

6/30/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Westfield North County, 272 E. Via Rancho Pkwy

La Jolla

6/22/2021: 8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., UC Thornton Hospital, 9300 Campus Point Drive

6/22/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Torrey Pines Church, 8320 La Jolla Scenic Dr N

La Mesa

6/27/2021: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Albertsons, 8920 Fletcher Parkway

Oceanside

6/16/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Oceanside First Presbyterian Church, 2001 El Camino Real

6/20/2021: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Walmart, 705 College Blvd

6/23/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Oceanside First Presbyterian Church, 2001 El Camino Real

6/24/2021: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Oceanside Masonic Center, 511 Eucalyptus

Ramona

6/30/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ramona High School, 1401 Hanson Lane

San Diego

6/15/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Delta Air Lines, 3835 N Harbor Dr, Terminal 2

6/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave., Suite C

6/15/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of SD, 5055 Governor Drive

6/16/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave., Suite C

6/17/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pechanga Arena, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd

6/17/2021: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave., Suite C

6/18/2021: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave., Suite C

6/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave., Suite C

6/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave., Suite C

6/21/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave., Suite C

6/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave., Suite C

6/23/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bernardo Heights Country Club, 16066 Bernardo Heights Pkwy

6/23/2021: 10:15 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Rock Church City Heights, 4001 El Cajon Blvd

6/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave., Suite C

6/24/2021: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave., Suite C

6/25/2021: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave., Suite C

6/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave., Suite C

6/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave., Suite C

6/28/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Jackie Robinson Family YMCA, 151 YMCA Way

6/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave., Suite C

6/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave., Suite C

6/30/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mission Valley YMCA, 5505 Friars Road

6/30/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Woodstock’s Pizza, 6145 El Cajon Blvd

6/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Kearny Mesa Blood Donation Center, 4229 Ponderosa Ave., Suite C

San Marcos

6/19/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Biggs Harley-Davidson, 1040 Los Vallecitos Blvd, #113

6/21/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rock Church, 1370 W San Marcos Blvd

6/21/2021: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Jersey Mike’s, 595 Grand Ave

6/24/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., City of San Marcos, 1 Civic Center Drive