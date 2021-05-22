American Soldier Network raises funds towards suicide prevention for veterans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The American Soldier Network is holding a charity golf tournament with 100% of the proceeds going towards suicide awareness/prevention/programs for military and first responders.

With the onset of the pandemic, veteran communities have been ravaged and suicide rates have gone up.

Amid the isolation, veterans found they could abate the loneliness through virtual communities.

A few veterans will be participating in the 1Mission Golf Tournament across two coasts, two courses, two charities and 1Mission Golf Tournament at the same time on May 27.

The events will be broadcast virtually across the U.S.

The American Soldier Network is a non-profit that supports the U.S. military and all of the proceeds will go towards Suicide Awareness and Prevention Programs.

The tournament takes place May 27 at 8 a.m. at the Eagle Vest Golf Club in Escondido.

Military and first responders can use the code Hero50 when signing up and get half off for the tournament.

Annie Nelson, Founder and Principal at the American Soldier Network, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss the event.