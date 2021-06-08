Americans are paying higher prices for almost everything due to inflation





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At your local supermarket, the neighborhood Home Depot, the closest car dealership, and the ever popular out-of-town vacation resort — it seems everything has been touched by inflation in 2021.

KUSI Contributor and Co Host of On The Air, Sully, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the trend of exponential inflation.

It might be prime time to go vegetarian because meant prices have vaulted 1.5% in April, marking a 4% increase in the past year alone.

As traveling San Diegans have noticed, it’s certainly more expensive to fill up that gas tank.

Lumber? Prices are now three to four times more expensive than last year.

However, there is a way out in sight.

Most experts have said that this inflation rate is transitory, Sully said.

The question experts can’t answer though is when.