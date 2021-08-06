Americans win beach gold medal, and Ross completes the set

TOKYO (AP) — April Ross now has the complete set of Olympic beach volleyball medals. She joined with Alix Klineman to win the gold medal in Tokyo to go with the silver she won in London and the bronze in Rio de Janeiro.

The Americans beat Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy of Australia 21-15, 21-16 under a blazing sun.

The match was mercifully quick for the biggest crowd yet at Shiokaze Park — about 60 people in the temporary stadium that seats 9,600.

Playing in 92-degree temperatures under the hot Tokyo sun, the Americans finished off the Aussies in 43 minutes.

In the bronze medal match earlier Friday, Switzerland’s Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre cruised to a straight-set victory over Latvia.