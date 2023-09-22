America’s Air Show kicks off at MCAS Miramar





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On September 22-24, 2023, the largest military air show is returning to provide a unique and special flight line experience with immersive experiences, static displays, and daytime shows that feature military demonstration teams, civilian aerobatic teams, aerial solo acts, vintage aircraft and warbirds.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was at MCAS Miramar for opening day of America’s Air Show and spoke with Capt. Nathan Weatherbee about the overall experience guests can have at this years air show and what it means to him to be apart of it.