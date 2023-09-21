America’s Airshow at MCAS Miramar is happening September 22-24

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On September 22-24, 2023, the largest military air show is returning to provide a unique and special flight line experience with immersive experiences, static displays, and daytime shows that feature military demonstration teams, civilian aerobatic teams, aerial solo acts, vintage aircraft and warbirds.

KUSI’s Jason Austell previewed America’s Airshow on Good Morning San Diego. During the 9:00 AM hour, a group of U.S. Marines showed off a M777 howitzer artillery piece at America’s Airshow at MCAS Miramar.

For more information visit: www.miramarairshow.com