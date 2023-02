America’s Freedom Bell rings 365 times for Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Feb. 23 San Diego’s House of Ukraine and The Spirit Liberty Foundation arranged for America’s Freedom Bell to be rung to show support and resolve for the Nation of Ukraine.

The Freedom Bell will be rung 365 times, once for each day since Russia’s unprovoked invasion.

Vera Skop, House of Ukraine board member, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the effort that went into this honoring.