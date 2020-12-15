“America’s Santa” and the Grinch will Bring the Magic and Spirit of Christmas to Local Veterans

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A94RZIi-qAs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This year the Spirit of Liberty Foundation partnered with the San Diego Air and Space Museum for the Foundation’s 19th Annual Operation Christmas Miracle, The Believe in Santa Tour on Tuesday, December 15 making stops to bring the magic and spirit of Christmas to our Armed Forces and Veterans in San Diego.

America’s Santa, wearing his camouflage and white fur suit, and the Grinch will make their visits in red Mustang convertibles stopping at the Veterans Home in Chula Vista, the VA Hospital, Veterans Village, Balboa Naval Medical Center and the North Island Naval Base. The procession will be accompanied by a group of local Patriot Guard Riders. Also included will be a large LED media truck playing a video of Santa delivering a special Christmas message to Veterans and Active Duty.

Due to COVID and the requirement for social distancing, symbolic stops will be made at each location delivering the Official White House Christmas Ornaments, NFL Beanies and other gifts.