Amid low rates of vaccination for Latinos, Mayor Sotelo-Solis stresses its importance

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor of National City Alejandra Sotelo-Solis joined KUSI to urge Latinos in San Diego County to book appointments for vaccinations.

National City is one of the regions in the area that have low rates of vaccinations.

Mayor Sotelo-Solis’s city is one of the regions with a high concentration of Latinos and low rates of vaccination.

Some obstacles Latinos face are language barriers, or for elders, technology barriers.

She noted that ‘promotoras’ are people from the Latino community educating other Latinos on how to book vaccine appointments.

The Mayor encouraged all viewers to sign up for My Turn, where people can stay aware of when it will be their turn to get vaccinated.

Visit the site here: https://myturn.ca.gov/