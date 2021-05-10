Amid outcry, NBC says it will not air Golden Globes in 2022

LOS ANGELES (KUSI) – Amid continuing concern about the lack of diversity and overall management of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, NBC announced Monday it will not televise the Golden Globes next year.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” according to a statement from the network. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from the HFPA.

NBC’s announcement is the latest blow for the organization, which came under fire this year following a series of Los Angeles Times reports, most notably about the 87-member organization’s lack of any Black members. The reports also questioned ethical practices of the group’s members.

In recent weeks, various celebrities, publicists and production houses — including Netflix, Amazon and WarnerMedia — have backed away from the HFPA and the Globes, putting the continuation of the awards show itself at risk.

Last week, the HFPA membership approved a list of planned operational and structural changes, including the addition of 20 members this year, with a focus on adding Black journalists to the group’s ranks.

The plan also calls for a 50% membership increase over the next 18 months, with an accompanying loosening of membership requirements to open the organization to a wider array of journalists.

In a letter sent to members last week, HFPA board members acknowledged that the past few months “have been difficult for all of us.”

“We want to reaffirm our commitment to bringing Black and racially diverse members into our organization, which we feel can be accomplished by lifting many of the membership barriers, building pipelines with diverse journalist groups, and developing a long-term plan in partnership with a new chief diversity officer,” according to the board’s letter. “But beyond that we want to be clear that these changes touch every aspect of how we operate through five foundational pillars — Accountability, Membership, Inclusion, Good Governance, and Ethics & Transparency.

“We feel positive about these changes. We believe they will lead us on the path to a brighter future for the association.”

The recommendations were based on the work of the Ropes & Gray law firm, which the HFPA hired to audit its policies and bylaws following The Times’ reports.

In addition to expanding and diversifying membership, the changes also include a series of ethics and transparency measures, including a review of the organization’s press travel and a ban on accepting promotional items.