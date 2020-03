Amidst LPGA rookie season, San Pasqual alum Moore now playing the waiting game

Just four events into their 2020 season, the LPGA was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For San Pasqual alum Haley Moore, the news is especially tough, as she had just embarked on her rookie season.

Haley sat down with Maddison Sinclair to talk about her season and what the rest of the year may hold.