Ammar Campa-Najjar, candidate for Chula Vista Mayor

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ammar Campa-Najjar is a third-generation Chula Vista native, former GS-12 ranking federal official, and small business owner. He is currently a Mayoral candidate for city of Chula Vista.

Campa-Najjar joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss is candidacy and the role of Mayor.