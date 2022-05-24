Ammar Campa-Najjar: Chula Vista leaders have

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The race to become the next Mayor of Chula Vista is heating up.

Six candidates have hit the campaign trail in hopes of replacing current Mayor Mary Salas.

John McCann

Rudy Ramirez

Zaneta Encarnacion

Spencer Cash

Jill Galvez

Ammar Campa-Najjar

Ammar Campa-Najjar was defeated by Republican Darrell Issa in the 2020 campaign in the race for the 50th Congressional District.

But now he is hoping to lead the city he grew up in, Chula Vista.

Campa-Najjar told KUSI’s Logan Byrnes that Chula Vista is one of the few cities where income lowers the closer you get to the water. He praised the revitalized Eastern part of Chula Vista, and says he can bring that same revitalization to the western side.

Campa-Najjar called out Chula Vista’s current leaders, calling them “career politicians” who continue to complain about the same problems that have been plaguing the city for years.

Chula Vista Mayoral candidates 2

Chula Vista Mayoral candidates 1