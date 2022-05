Ammar Campa-Najjar continues campaign to become Mayor of Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Ammar Campa-Najjar (D) is campaigning to become the next Mayor of Chula Vista.

Campa-Najjar joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards in studio to share an update on his campaign, policies and criticism of the current leadership in Chula Vista.

For more information visit: www.campacampaign.com