Ammar Campa-Najjar looks to become the next mayor Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego native, Ammar Campa-Najjar, went to Eastlake High School and is now looking to become the next mayor of his hometown Chula Vista.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Teresa Sardina talked with Ammar Campa-Najjar, Candidate for Chula Vista Mayor, about how his campaign is going so far and what his plans would be if he were elected.