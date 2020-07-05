Ammar Campa-Najjar on COVID-19’s affect on local businesses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Recent spikes in COVID-19 cases could lead to some sectors of the economy being shut down yet again.

Candidate for the 50th congressional district, Ammar Campa-Najjar joined us on KUSI News to discuss how constituents in his district are handling closures and his thoughts on a possible second shutdown.

“When I spoke to businesses owners around my district, many that I have grown up with, like Eastbound Bar & Grill, they are struggling and they cannot handle another shutdown,” Campa-Najjar said. “This is a nation built on liberty, but we don’t have to make that false choice in this country, we can make sure no one loses their life through no fault of their own and no business owner loses their livelihood through no fault of their own. Government from the federal side and on down has failed us.”

He said local governments should be able to responsibly decide how to move forward with balancing both politics and people’s health and safety.

“I think San Diego and California have been doing pretty well, I think we need to shut down our borders to other states,” Campa-Najjar said. “I think those coming from Arizona and other states are not following the same kind of discipline as we have and I think that’s why we are seeing an uptick in cases in San Diego.”

He explained how he would advocate for those who are being affected by the pandemic.

“I wish I could be there in Washington right now and talk some sense into folks who are only looking out for themselves, I wish I could be there with those who haven’t recovered,” Campa-Najjar said.

“I understand what these people are going through and it breaks my heart what people are experiencing, those who are worried about their small business staying open but then also worried about their grandma and grandpa,” Campa-Najjar said. “I lost my great uncle last month to COVID-19 and his kids couldn’t even bury him. This isn’t callous science or politics, this is human. We have to treat this with the dignity it deserves.”

He reminded constituents that at this time, they still do not have a representative in congress. It has been vacant since the resignation of Duncan D. Hunter on January 13, 2020. He said if he is elected moving forward he would advocate for more resources to get San Diegans back to work.

“We have to help those small businesses that don’t have the resources and extra savings to have everything they need to make sure everyone is health, Campa-Najjar said. “Giving them the means to open their business as safely as possible and stay in business.